All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
mountains of the Carpathians, Ukraine, in a foggy valley, a flock of sheep in fog, filmed video by a drone copter, against the backdrop of a picturesque winding stream near Lake Vorozheska, Svidovec
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083470410
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|895.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|126.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|25 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Aerial drone shot flying over a flock of sheep walking on the road in Iceland. Cloudy day, low altitude flight
hd00:11Herd of Sheep’s Walking on the Field between Mountains and halls, nice animals. Beautiful Nature and endless steppes in the Background. Shadow of the Clouds. Slow motion video of Sheep.
Related video keywords
agricultureanimalanimalsautumnavia photobeautifulcarpathiancloudscoptercreekdronefarmfieldflockfoggrassgrasslandgrazegrazinggreenherdherdsmanhighlandsicelandicelandiclandscapemeadowmisty watermountainmountainsnaturalnatureoutdoorpasturepopularriverrockromaniaruralsheepshepherdstonestreamsummertourtourismtravelvalleywaterwaterfall