0

Stock video

Video of a drone flying over a completely broken dirt road that leads in the Ukrainian Carpathians to the high peaks of Petros and Hoverla from the village of Yasinya in Transcarpathia, Ukraine

R

By Roman Mikhailiuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083470377
Video clip length: 00:49
FPS: 29.97
Aspect ratio: 16:9
4K$1793840 × 2160MP41.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV59.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.8 MB

