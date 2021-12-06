 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

drawing of hand washing with a tap

I

By Ishmael Kerandi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083470065
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP426.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV40.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8 MB

Related stock videos

Art brush for drawing is rinsed in a jar of water with tinted paint. Tapping a brush on the edge of the jar. Shooting close-up
hd00:05Art brush for drawing is rinsed in a jar of water with tinted paint. Tapping a brush on the edge of the jar. Shooting close-up
Hand drawing music video effect. Scribble. Guitar pedals and musician's foot tapping on it for different sounds. Guitar pedals and footswitch inside recording room
hd00:11Hand drawing music video effect. Scribble. Guitar pedals and musician's foot tapping on it for different sounds. Guitar pedals and footswitch inside recording room

Related video keywords