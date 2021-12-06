 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Light strings with flashing white tungsten light bulbs. White Christmas light bulbs. 3D rendering Christmas light decoration background animation

M

By Migren art

  • Stock footage ID: 1083469990
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV26.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
4k00:15White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
Snow falling on blue sky with Blue particles in the winter Christmas loop background merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive, snow flakes,
4k00:15Snow falling on blue sky with Blue particles in the winter Christmas loop background merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive, snow flakes,
Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
New year and Christmas 2021. Movable gold inscription 2021 on a white background with gold confetti, Christmas balls, gift boxes. 3D 4K loop animation. Watch new videos in my collections
4k00:40New year and Christmas 2021. Movable gold inscription 2021 on a white background with gold confetti, Christmas balls, gift boxes. 3D 4K loop animation. Watch new videos in my collections
New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
3D Animated Christmas Scene with copyspace room for your text. Tree and gifts and candy cane's make this festive scene a treat.
4k00:203D Animated Christmas Scene with copyspace room for your text. Tree and gifts and candy cane's make this festive scene a treat.
Falling snowflakes matte slow
hd00:30Falling snowflakes matte slow

Related video keywords