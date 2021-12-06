All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Motion leaves of a red and green miana flowers in the garden
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083469981
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|210.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Petals of red, white and chrysanthemum chrysanthemum flowers with dew. Huge drops of dew shimmer with light, sparkle with purity
Related video keywords
agricultureautumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybotanybrightcloseupcoleuscolorcolorfulcolorful backgroundcolorscoloursdecorativedesignflorafloralflowerfoliagefoodfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggreengrowthhealthyleafleavesleaves backgroundmotionnaturalnaturenature creationoutdoorpainted nettleparkpatternplantrawredseasonspringsummertexturetreetropicalvariegatedwallpaper