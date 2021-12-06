All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman and kids playing on bed
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083469918
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|578.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|12.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Happy funny beautiful family of four bonding laughing relaxing on comfortable bed looking at camera, cheerful young parents with cute little kids daughters lay in bedroom in morning, closeup portrait
hd00:28An adorable little girl puts on her grandmother's hat and sticks her tongue out at the camera.
4k00:08Portrait of happy woman stretching on bed indoors. Closeup sexy girl waking up at home. Sensual woman in bed starting new day inside.
4k00:09Vacation travel woman relaxing enjoying Santorini looking at famous view of Caldera. Young lady lying down on sun bed sofa lounge chair on holidays. Amazing view of sea. Europe tourist destination.
4k00:17Closeup sensual couple embracing in bed in slow motion. Passionate man and woman enjoying sensual foreplay. Sexy lovers kissing in bedroom in underwear.
4k00:30Cinematic close up shot of young couple in love is relaxing in the bedroom in the early morning in a sunny day.
4k00:20Closeup sexy woman body lying on bed at home. Erotic girl in lingerie looking camera and seductive woman flirting at hotel bedroom. Sensual model opening eyes in bed at home.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Young beautiful girls walking hiking along river bed in lush forest taking off clothes in bikinis about to go swimming near waterfall. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:35Three young beautiful friends hikers walking, hiking along river bed in lush forest, finding waterfalls. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:20Pan past jungle revealing three young beautiful friends hikers standing in forest in awe of it's beauty with lush trees in the background. Medium close shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
activityaffectionat homebedbedroomboybrothercarefreecasualcheerfulchildchildhoodchildrenclosedaughterdelightdomesticentertainexcitedfamilyfree timegirlgladhappyhaving funindoorsjoykidlaughlifestylelittlelovemommothermotherhoodoptimistparentplayplayfulpleasurepositivereal timesiblingsistersmilesontickletogetherweekendwoman