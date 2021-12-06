All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Male photographer showing photos to diverse couple
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083469897
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|17.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Taos Pueblo, New Mexico / USA - April 11, 2019: Tourists in Taos Pueblo, Native American Heritage Site
4k00:13Taos Pueblo, New Mexico / USA - April 11, 2019: Tourists in Taos Pueblo, Native American Heritage Site
4k00:22Professional photographer using camera shooting multicultural couple standing together posing in modern photo studio
4k00:15Multicultural couple of models posing while photographer taking pictures for fashion magazine
4k00:37Professional photographer taking pictures of young multicultural couple in love in modern photo studio
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Backstage shooting of multiracial models of dark-skinned african american guy and red-haired girl photo shoot in studio
4k00:07Red-haired girl with curly hair model posing in front of the camera smiling ashamed on a white background in the studio
Related video keywords
african americanblackcapturecasualcontemporarycouplecreativedecorationdevicediversegadgetgingerhobbyinspirationjobmemorymenmodelmodernmomentmultiethnicmultiracialphoto cameraphoto shootphotographerphotographyprofessionalreal timeredheadshootshotshowskillsmall businessstudiostyletake phototogethertrendywhite backgroundwomanwork