 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Mother and daughter reading book on bed

P

By ProCinemaStock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083469885
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV929.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV20.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family adult parent mother helping motivating teenage school girl doing homework giving high five. Positive mom and teen daughter studying together having fun sitting at home desk in sunny room.
4k00:09Happy family adult parent mother helping motivating teenage school girl doing homework giving high five. Positive mom and teen daughter studying together having fun sitting at home desk in sunny room.
Afro-American mother and little daughter doing homework writing and reading at home
4k00:20Afro-American mother and little daughter doing homework writing and reading at home
Caring young parent mom supporting tired upset teen school child daughter having difficulty with education learning at home. Mum comforting sad teenage girl encouraging helping with studies concept.
4k00:08Caring young parent mom supporting tired upset teen school child daughter having difficulty with education learning at home. Mum comforting sad teenage girl encouraging helping with studies concept.
Mother and daughter doing a school homework assignment. Mom helps to deal with it.
hd00:10Mother and daughter doing a school homework assignment. Mom helps to deal with it.
Caring single parent young mother babysitter hug happy cute little preschool child girl kid daughter hold learn read book fairy tale story bonding enjoying family lifestyle hobby at home sit on couch
4k00:10Caring single parent young mother babysitter hug happy cute little preschool child girl kid daughter hold learn read book fairy tale story bonding enjoying family lifestyle hobby at home sit on couch
Slow motion of young mother is reading a goodnight story to her little daughter in the dark illuminating with a torch under the blanket. Concept of family, childhood, love, health, education
4k00:19Slow motion of young mother is reading a goodnight story to her little daughter in the dark illuminating with a torch under the blanket. Concept of family, childhood, love, health, education
Childcare at Home, Child Protection, New Life, Leisure with Baby. Mom reads a book to the kid while sitting near the bed at home
4k00:26Childcare at Home, Child Protection, New Life, Leisure with Baby. Mom reads a book to the kid while sitting near the bed at home
mom and daughter go to school. happy family education concept. schoolgirl with mom and daughter go hand in hand to school on footpath in lifestyle the park. little girl with a briefcase time to study
4k00:21mom and daughter go to school. happy family education concept. schoolgirl with mom and daughter go hand in hand to school on footpath in lifestyle the park. little girl with a briefcase time to study

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
New Year's letters for Santa Claus reading at the table. Top view.
4k00:08New Year's letters for Santa Claus reading at the table. Top view.
Woman and kids playing on bed
4k00:08Woman and kids playing on bed
Crop mother playing with daughter on floor
4k00:09Crop mother playing with daughter on floor
Mother using smartphone near playing children
4k00:12Mother using smartphone near playing children
Woman and children jumping on bed
4k00:09Woman and children jumping on bed
Mother playing with kids in weekend
4k00:10Mother playing with kids in weekend
Mother and daughter watching video on smartphone
4k00:11Mother and daughter watching video on smartphone
Mother and daughter watching video on smartphone
4k00:09Mother and daughter watching video on smartphone

Related video keywords