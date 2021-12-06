All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Real Time Shot. Diverse young people surprising friend with cake on the birthday party. Hispanic man blowing out candles during anniversary celebration. Friendship and Nightlife Concepts
J
By JR-50
- Stock footage ID: 1083469813
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|369 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:13group of friends celebrating sexy women dancing enjoying glamorous new years eve party having fun celebration wearing stylish fashion at social gathering on rooftop at night
4k00:10Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
4k00:14close up hands holding sparklers group of friends celebrating waving sparkler fireworks dancing enjoying new years eve party having fun holiday celebration at evening social gathering on rooftop 4k
4k00:18happy group of friends celebrating new years eve party dancing throwing confetti enjoying glamorous celebration wearing stylish fashion social gathering on rooftop at night 4k
4k00:14Diverse Young Party People On Rooftop Lifting Up Sparkler Fire In The Air In Colorful Smoke Holding Sparkler Fire In Rain Of Confetti Relaxation And Joy Friendship Concept At Sunset Shot on Red Epic W
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Happy diverse friends arriving and hugging at the front door of house for christmas dinner table. christmas festivities, celebrating at home with family and friends.
4k00:19Happy diverse female friends in santa hats making christmas video call, smiling and holding device. christmas, festivity and communication technology.
4k00:18Happy diverse female friends in santa hats making christmas video call, blowing kisses and smiling. christmas, festivity and communication technology.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Slow motion Shot. Diverse young people surprising friend with cake on the birthday party. Hispanic man blowing out candles during anniversary celebration. Friendship and Nightlife Concepts
4k00:08slow motion. Diverse young people surprising friend with cake and use party poppers on the birthday party. Latin woman praying and blowing out candles during anniversary celebration.
4k00:27Group of happy multiethnic friends having fun together and drinking alcohol. Close up Asian young woman dance at the New years eve or Christmas night party at home or bar. Slow motion
4k00:18Diverse young people having fun together on the party and drink beer. Group of happy multiethnic greeting friends on remote video call. Point of view vlog or selfie camera. nightlife and friendship
4k00:23Group of happy multiethnic friends having fun together and drinking alcohol. young hispanic men dance at the New years eve or Christmas night party at home or bar. friendship concep
4k00:15Slow motion. Group of happy multiethnic friends having fun together. Diverse young people clinking beer bottle and drink alcohol on New years or Christmas night party at home or bar. friendship
4k00:21Slow motion. Asian woman Surprise friends with a birthday cake. anniversary celebration on the birthday party. Friendship and Nightlife Concepts
Related video keywords
adultanniversaryattractivebirthdayblowingblowing outblowing out birthday candlescakecandlecandlescelebrationcheerfulcupcakediverseduringeventfemalefestiveflamefocusfriendfungirlgrouphappyhispanic familyholidayholiday - eventhomeilluminatedjoylatin americalaughingleisure activitylifestylelightmanpartyparty popperpeoplepersonportraitslow motionsmilingsparklerssurprisesweetwishwomanyoung