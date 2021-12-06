All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Clouds moving in blue sky on sunny day with a volcano on background, timelapse. Palm trees, tropical area
w
- Stock footage ID: 1083469300
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|599.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:17Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
hd00:31Aerial lightning rainy clouds time lapse, nature dark evening day, beautiful thunderstorm rolling cloudscape, tornado, supercell bad, danger time. Colourful horizon.
4k00:12Abstract white smoke in slow motion. Smoke, Cloud of cold fog in light spot background. Light, white, fog, cloud, black background, 4k, ice smoke cloud. Floating fog.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Time Lapse: Clouds Moving on Beautiful Blue Sky over Scenic Rocky Coast - Big Sur, California
4k00:15Aerial Ascend: Bright Blue Ocean Stretched Out With Blue Skies Above in Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Related video keywords
accelerated timebackgroundbalibluebreezebrightchillcloudcloudscloudycopy spacecumulusfastfrondgradientgroveholidaysindonesiaislandisle of pineslocked downlocked offlooking uplow anglemountmountainmovemovementnaturepalmpalmsparadisequickrelaxskysummersunsunnytimetime lapsetime warptourismtraveltreetropictropicalvacationvolcanowarm