 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

View from above of a cove in Alicante, Spain with clean turquoise water

g

By garciaadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083469255
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP416.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Summer fun vibes! Beautiful drone video of a sail boat anchored in a turquoise cove. 1080p 60fps.
hd00:34Summer fun vibes! Beautiful drone video of a sail boat anchored in a turquoise cove. 1080p 60fps.
Summer Chilling Fun vibes! Beautiful drone video of a sail boat anchored in a turquoise cove. This Catamaran super yacht is the perfect place to relax! 1080p 60fps.
hd00:09Summer Chilling Fun vibes! Beautiful drone video of a sail boat anchored in a turquoise cove. This Catamaran super yacht is the perfect place to relax! 1080p 60fps.
Mediterranean Sea
4k00:08Mediterranean Sea
Drone flying over large forest and slowly revealing the beautiful empty beach of Calla Agulla, Mallorca. A Very popular European travel destination located in the Spanish Balearic Islands.
4k00:23Drone flying over large forest and slowly revealing the beautiful empty beach of Calla Agulla, Mallorca. A Very popular European travel destination located in the Spanish Balearic Islands.
La Granadella beach in Javea, Spain, on a sunny day
4k00:26La Granadella beach in Javea, Spain, on a sunny day
drone view of big waves crashing into rocky shore
4k00:23 drone view of big waves crashing into rocky shore
Aerial view of the Spanish coast
4k00:20Aerial view of the Spanish coast
Cala Deia cove in Mallorca Spain with white yachts anchored, Aerial dolly out shot
4k00:30Cala Deia cove in Mallorca Spain with white yachts anchored, Aerial dolly out shot

Related video keywords