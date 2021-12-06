All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
View from above of a cove in Alicante, Spain with clean turquoise water
g
By garciaadrian
- Stock footage ID: 1083469252
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|17.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:34Summer fun vibes! Beautiful drone video of a sail boat anchored in a turquoise cove. 1080p 60fps.
hd00:09Summer Chilling Fun vibes! Beautiful drone video of a sail boat anchored in a turquoise cove. This Catamaran super yacht is the perfect place to relax! 1080p 60fps.
4k00:23Drone flying over large forest and slowly revealing the beautiful empty beach of Calla Agulla, Mallorca. A Very popular European travel destination located in the Spanish Balearic Islands.