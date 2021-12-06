All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Multi-colored neon nostalgic psychedelic iridescent background. Fantastic distortions for any kind of project.
a
By antoniiio90
- Stock footage ID: 1083469231
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|62.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related video keywords
abstractanimationartartifactsbackgroundbadbrightbrokenchannelcolorfuldamagedesigndigitaldisplaydistorteddistortioneffectelectronicerrorflickerfuturisticglitchgraingrungehorizontalinterferencemodernmonitormotionnoiseoverlaypatternpixelqualityrainbowretroscratchscreensignalstaticstripestapetechnologytelevisiontexturetransmissiontvvhsvideovintage