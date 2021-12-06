 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Multi-colored neon nostalgic psychedelic iridescent background. Fantastic distortions for any kind of project.

a

By antoniiio90

  • Stock footage ID: 1083469231
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV62.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related video keywords