All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Trendy psychedelic neon cyberpunk iridescent background. Vhs film effect for any kind of project. ProRes footage.
a
By antoniiio90
- Stock footage ID: 1083469126
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|76.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Data mosh, glitch texture, sci-fi artistic light metamorphoses. Trendy saturated glare, overlay, light mixture, 4k prores.
4k00:11Looped holographic lens flares. Natural light metamorphoses. Light shine on dark background. Perfectly suitable for professional web project. Ultra HD 3840x2160.
hd00:08Casual psychedelic dynamic cyberpunk iridescent background. Vhs concept for any kind of project.
Related video keywords
abstractanimationartartifactsbackgroundbadbrightbrokenchannelcolorfuldamagedesigndigitaldisplaydistorteddistortioneffectelectronicerrorflickerfuturisticglitchgraingrungehorizontalinterferencemodernmonitormotionnoiseoverlaypatternpixelqualityrainbowretroscratchscreensignalstaticstripestapetechnologytelevisiontexturetransmissiontvvhsvideovintage