All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
God's eye and butterfly. Vivid colors
B
By Bruce Rolff
- Stock footage ID: 1083469048
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|108.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Dark evil zombie with red eyes entered room. Abandoned house with monster inside in black and white background colors. 2D animation for creepy Halloween in HD. Horror character concept. Scary places.
hd00:07hand drawn stop motion opening and closing eye painting animation seamless loop close up - new quality people body artistic cartoon dynamic colorful joyful video footage
4k00:06Multicolor Bright Explosion Vivid Particles. Animated Future Colourful Gradients Macro Shot. Modern VFX Design Abstraction Form. Colored Opening Eye. Firework Display Footage. New Digital AI Wallpaper
4k00:20Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly. Dust Particles Background Bokeh Lights Background on Black Background 4k Footage Snow Particles Background.
4k00:15Seven Chakras Appearing over a Person Gaining Enlightenment Silhouette of Person Sitting in Lotus Pose of Yoga Surrounded with Aura | Spiritual Awakening and Unlocking 7 Chakra with Deep Meditation
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:103d glitch of David head on pink background. 3D animation. 4K. Ultra high definition. 3840x2160.