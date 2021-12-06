All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Old tree in arid rocky land. Canyon at the horizon
B
By Bruce Rolff
- Stock footage ID: 1083469000
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|108 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:36Flight in the high desert of central Oregon over premier flyfishing trout stream in the crooked river canyon
hd00:15Phoenix Arizona, USA; aerial community drone view of Phoenix neighborhood, housing and park surrounding Camelback Mountain in background during golden hour.
4k00:20DrivePlate-POV-Side view looking upward passing rocky sandstone ledges and formations in desert with sparse desert vegetation cedar and juniper trees against clear blue sky in Glenwood Canyon Colorado
4k00:18Aerial flying forward and slowly down the contours of a canyon overlooking the Rio Grande in New Mexico. It is a mostly cloudy day but the Rio Grande appears bright orange passing through the valley.