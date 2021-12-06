All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Eternal fire in hand of Creator. 3D rendering
B
By Bruce Rolff
- Stock footage ID: 1083468997
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|108.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Jesus silhouette standing on hill crest with sun and clouds behind Him. Representation of a prophet's dreams or vision.
4k00:20Silhouette of Jesus praying on hill crest with sun rays and mystic clouds behind Him. Extreme Long Shot
4k00:20Silhouette of Jesus praying on hill crest with sun rays and mystic clouds behind Him. Medium Shot
Related video keywords
atomatomicawebrightcloudscompositionconceptcosmiccreationdivinedreamelementseternalfantasyfingergalaxyglowgodhandheavenhumanlifelordmeditationmolecularmoleculemysticmysticalnuclearopenpalmparadiseparticlepatternsphysicspowerpowerfulpurplereligionreligiousskysoulspiritspiritualspiritualitysurrealsymbolsymbolicvivid