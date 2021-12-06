All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Pyramid stones on the seashore on a sunny day on the blue sea background. Happy holidays. Pebble beach, calm sea, travel destination. Concept of happy vacation on the sea, meditation, spa, calmness.
M
By Misha Beliy
- Stock footage ID: 1083468934
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|115.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:18Closeup of pyramid made by sea stones on stony seashore at blurred blue sea water background. Beautiful nature landscape. Real time video footage
4k00:06Small tower made of stones. The pebbles are stacked on top of each other. Stone pyramid on a background of water.
4k00:07Small tower made of stones. The pebbles are stacked on top of each other. Stone pyramid on a background of water.
4k00:18Small tower made of stones. The pebbles are stacked on top of each other. Stone pyramid on a background of water.
4k00:10Rock balancing on ocean beach, stones stacking by sea water waves. Pyramid of pebbles on sandy shore. Stable pile or heap in soft focus with bokeh, close up. Zen balance, minimalism, harmony and peace
Related video keywords
backgroundbalancebeachbluebuddhismcalmcloseupcoastconceptfeng shuiharmonyhealthheaplandscapelifestylemassagemeditationnaturalnaturenobodyoceanpeacepeacefulpebblepilepyramidrelaxrelaxationrocksandseaserenityspaspiritualspiritualitystabilitystackstackedstackingstonestonessummersunsetsymboltowertranquiltranquilitywateryogazen