 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Arranging the stones into the tower, symbol of the pyramid and zen stone or zen like, balance the stone stacking

M

By Misha Beliy

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468898
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV188.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Pyramid of stones on a sand hill.
hd00:16Pyramid of stones on a sand hill.
pyramid of stones by the sea. zen balanced stones
hd00:21pyramid of stones by the sea. zen balanced stones
Zen Stones with water background
hd00:20Zen Stones with water background
Zen Stones with water background
hd00:20Zen Stones with water background
Zen Stones Balance and tranquility
hd00:20Zen Stones Balance and tranquility
Closeup of pyramid made by sea stones on stony seashore at blurred blue sea water background. Beautiful nature landscape. Real time video footage
hd00:18Closeup of pyramid made by sea stones on stony seashore at blurred blue sea water background. Beautiful nature landscape. Real time video footage
The movement of the camera upside down pyramid of stones on a sand hill.
hd00:10The movement of the camera upside down pyramid of stones on a sand hill.
Round stones for meditation laying on seacoast
hd00:13Round stones for meditation laying on seacoast

Related video keywords