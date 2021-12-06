 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Butterfly Valley, Fethiye Turkey. Valley in Fethiye district, Mugla Province, on the Mediterranean butterfly species. Drone footage. Cinematic Panorama video.

M

By Misha Beliy

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468832
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV252.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

A wonderful view of the sea, under the effect of turquoise color, taken with a drone angle. This video taken at the Butterfly Valley offers one of the most beautiful views of Turkey to us.
4k00:23A wonderful view of the sea, under the effect of turquoise color, taken with a drone angle. This video taken at the Butterfly Valley offers one of the most beautiful views of Turkey to us.
Handheld 4k footage. Top view of the crystal clear blue sea and boats. Butterfly Valley, Turkey.
4k00:09Handheld 4k footage. Top view of the crystal clear blue sea and boats. Butterfly Valley, Turkey.
Aerial view on mountain road near Oludeniz, Fethiye, Turkey. Travel and nature concept. Aegean mountain coast in Turkey.
4k00:19Aerial view on mountain road near Oludeniz, Fethiye, Turkey. Travel and nature concept. Aegean mountain coast in Turkey.
MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
hd00:07MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
hd00:15MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
hd00:19MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
hd00:19MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation
hd00:12MUGLA FETHIYE TURKEY 2015: Butterfly Valley Service Boat transportation

Related video keywords