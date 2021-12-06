All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Balance stone by the river. Nature scene illustrating the serenity
M
By Misha Beliy
- Stock footage ID: 1083468805
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|172.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Concept of balance and harmony. Stack of stones pebbles cairn on the beach coast of the sea in the nature on sunset. Meditative art of stone stacking
Related video keywords
backgroundbalancecolorconceptcooldayenvironmentfocusgravelgrowthhealthinfinityjapanjapaneselandscapelifestylelifestyleslightluxurynaturalnatureoutdooroutdoorspeoplepoolrelaxationriverscenespiritualspringspringtimestabilitystackstackedstackingstonesummersunlightsunsetsymboltherapytoptowertranquiltravelvacationviewvillawaterzen