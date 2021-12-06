 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

goat is grazing fresh grass slow motion footage video

M

By Misha Beliy

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468793
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV217.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Cute sheep on green pasture in village farm field countryside. Concept of livestock agriculture, environment, vegan activism, animal rights. Animal portrait. Slow Motion.
hd00:10Cute sheep on green pasture in village farm field countryside. Concept of livestock agriculture, environment, vegan activism, animal rights. Animal portrait. Slow Motion.
Funny Black Goat Looking at Camera
hd00:10Funny Black Goat Looking at Camera
Little White Goats Playing on the Field and Jump. the Action in Slow Motion.
hd00:14Little White Goats Playing on the Field and Jump. the Action in Slow Motion.
aerial view of herding sheep in a field
4k00:30aerial view of herding sheep in a field
Funny goat in the farm
hd00:10Funny goat in the farm
Group of sheeps and Kashmir Pashmina goats grazing, eating grass near Tso Moriri lake at Himalaya mountains. Astonishing pastoral scenery with herd of domestic animals at highland. Ladakh, India
4k00:13Group of sheeps and Kashmir Pashmina goats grazing, eating grass near Tso Moriri lake at Himalaya mountains. Astonishing pastoral scenery with herd of domestic animals at highland. Ladakh, India
Goat Walkcycle Animal Front Blue Screen 3D Rendering Animation
hd00:12Goat Walkcycle Animal Front Blue Screen 3D Rendering Animation
Goat on green meadow. Production quality clip with alpha matte. ProRes 422HQ
hd00:26Goat on green meadow. Production quality clip with alpha matte. ProRes 422HQ

Related video keywords