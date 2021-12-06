All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Barbed wire defending prohibited territory. Slow motion view over a deep blue sky
K
By Kartinkin77
- Stock footage ID: 1083468760
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:28WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
hd00:14A wide angle of a prison and watchtower, last sun rays penetrating through the fence minutes before sundown and patrol vehicle is passing.
4k00:07A time-lapse of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset, fortified behind a metal fence topped with razor wire to address security concerns following the January 6th 2021 insurrection. Camera dolly out.