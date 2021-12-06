 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Barbed wire defending prohibited territory. Slow motion view over a deep blue sky

K

By Kartinkin77

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468760
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
hd00:28WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
Power pylons. 1080p 25fps.
hd00:24Power pylons. 1080p 25fps.
high voltage post.High-voltage tower sky background Time-lapse
hd00:17high voltage post.High-voltage tower sky background Time-lapse
A wide angle of a prison and watchtower, last sun rays penetrating through the fence minutes before sundown and patrol vehicle is passing.
hd00:14A wide angle of a prison and watchtower, last sun rays penetrating through the fence minutes before sundown and patrol vehicle is passing.
A time-lapse of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset, fortified behind a metal fence topped with razor wire to address security concerns following the January 6th 2021 insurrection. Camera dolly out.
4k00:07A time-lapse of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset, fortified behind a metal fence topped with razor wire to address security concerns following the January 6th 2021 insurrection. Camera dolly out.
A child's jacket hangs on a razor wire fence erected to keep immigrants away.
hd00:14A child's jacket hangs on a razor wire fence erected to keep immigrants away.
Fence in the prison of power of detention. Inner classic prison landscape. Russia
hd00:08Fence in the prison of power of detention. Inner classic prison landscape. Russia
barbed wire
hd00:14barbed wire

Related video keywords