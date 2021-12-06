All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Top view eating a Caesar salad of vegetables and beacon meat, eggs and croutons, red tomatoes, from disposable paper bowl use wooden fork in food court of shopping center
i
By iLink
- Stock footage ID: 1083468709
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|123.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Bowl with fresh Caesar salad of vegetables and beacon meat, eggs and croutons in disposable paper tableware ordered in mall food court
4k00:11Man eating a Caesar salad of vegetables and beacon meat, eggs and croutons, red tomatoes, from disposable paper bowl use wooden fork in food court of shopping center
4k00:11Bowl with fresh Caesar salad of vegetables and beacon meat, eggs and croutons in disposable paper tableware ordered in mall food court
4k00:20Pouring Caesar salad with a sauce eating fresh vegetables with beacon meat and eggs and croutons
4k00:14Top view eating a Caesar salad of vegetables and beacon meat, eggs and croutons, red tomatoes, from disposable paper bowl use wooden fork in food court of shopping center
4k00:10Man eating a Caesar salad of vegetables and beacon meat, eggs and croutons, red tomatoes, from disposable paper bowl use wooden fork in food court of shopping center
4k00:27Pouring Caesar salad with a sauce eating fresh vegetables with beacon meat and eggs and croutons