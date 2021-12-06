All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Salmon with fresh vegetables, cuts with a fork and knife. Vertical Screen 4K
B
By Bystrov
- Stock footage ID: 1083468688
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|101.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Sushi Chef Slices fresh Salmon on the sushi bar. A sushi-man slicing a salmon steak with his Japanese knife. Preparing sushi nigiri fish. Japanese cuisine recipes.
hd00:33Slow motion close up view of unrecognizable hand squeezing lemon juice on salmon’s fillet. A chef's hand squeezes a fresh lime over a peace of sea fish. Mackerel in a marinade with spices
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
4k00:38Professional chef finishing plating of sockeye salmon dish in a shallow bowl on a wooden counter in kitchen. Medium close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:23Roasted salmon in heat proof dish. With aromatic dill, lemon, salt and pepper on sides. Top View. Flat lay