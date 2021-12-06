All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Model poses and plays in the studio,shows beautiful legs. Attractive young girl.
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1083468658
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MOV
|663.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|7.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:10Eyes of wonderful asian young woman opening and looking straight. Beautiful face of chinese sensitive lady outdoors. Ethnicity. Close-up.
4k00:13Weight loss and body image concept. Woman with perfect fit body walking confident on beach. Unrecognizable sexy young woman. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION STEADICAM.
4k00:27Face of beautiful soft chinese woman with natural make-up looking at camera. Portrait young asian pretty brunette girl outside at sunshine. Etnnicity. People. Beauty.
4k00:12Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
Related video keywords
allureattractionattractivebeautifulbeautyblack dress modelblack dress womanbrown-haired womanbrunettebrunette beautybrunette womancelebratecharmedclose-upclothesdressecstaticerotic figurefantasyfashionfashion designfashion womanfashionablefemalegirlgorgeouslooks at the framelovelyluckluxuriousmodelmovement of curtainsnakedportraitposingprettyseductionseductivesensualitysexystudiostylishstylisttryingunderwearvoguewearing