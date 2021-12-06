All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close-up of a girl with glasses red lips attractive model with glasses
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1083468655
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MOV
|711.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|7.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:10Eyes of wonderful asian young woman opening and looking straight. Beautiful face of chinese sensitive lady outdoors. Ethnicity. Close-up.
4k00:27Face of beautiful soft chinese woman with natural make-up looking at camera. Portrait young asian pretty brunette girl outside at sunshine. Etnnicity. People. Beauty.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Portrait of Attractive Young Smiling Brunette Girl Opening Eyes and Looking Straight at Camera. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:41Close up of woman applying sunscreen to shoulder on tropical beach wearing one piece white bathing suite and white hat RED DRAGON
4k00:12Close up portrait of beautiful young woman running hand through hair blowing in wind on tropical beach slow motion
Same model in other videos
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
Related video keywords
allureattractivebeautifulbeautyblack dress modelbrown-haired womanbrunettebrunette beautybrunette womancelebratecharmedclose-upclothesdressecstaticerotic figurefantasyfashionfashion designfashion womanfashionablefemalegirlgirl with glassesgorgeouslooks at the framelovelyluxuriousmodelmovement of curtainsnakedportraitposingpovprettyred underwearseductionseductivesensualitysexystudiostylishstylistunderwearvoguewearing