All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
beautiful brunette Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1083468649
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|14.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Happy and beautiful brunette in red evening gown dances in front of the window in her elegant white apartment. In slow motion.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
Related video keywords
allureattractionattractivebeautifulbeautyblack dress modelbrown-haired womanbrunettebrunette beautybrunette womancelebratecharmedclose-upclothesdressecstaticerotic figurefantasyfashionfashion designfashion womanfashionablefemalegirlgold dress womangorgeouslooks at the framelovelyluxuriousmodelmovement of curtainsnakedportraitposingpovprettyseductionseductivesensualitysexystudiostylishstylistunderwearvoguewearing