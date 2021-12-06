All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Attractive young brunette red lips touches legs body jewelry and diamonds in the studio in a red contour light
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1083468646
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MOV
|725 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|8.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Lovely coquettish brunette woman, winking playfully, flirting.
4k00:08Smiling beautiful young woman girl 20s years old in white sweater posing isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept Looking camera charming smile wink blink eye
4k00:07Smiling beautiful young woman girl 20s years old in yellow sweater posing isolated on red background in studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept Looking camera charming smile wink blink eye
4k00:09Smiling cute beautiful brunette young woman girl 20s years old in white sweater posing isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept. Looking camera charming smile
hd00:18Young male and attractive girl in summer clothes are walking holding hands. Moving at the camera. Camera is static. Lens 85 mm. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha
Same model in other videos
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
Related video keywords
allureattractionattractivebeautifulbeautyblack dress modelblack dress womanbrown-haired womanbrunettebrunette beautybrunette womancelebratecharmedclose-upclothesdressecstaticerotic figurefantasyfashionfashion designfashion womanfashionablefemalegirlgorgeouslooks at the framelovelyluckluxuriousmodelmovement of curtainsnakedportraitposingprettyseductionseductivesensualitysexystudiostylishstylisttryingunderwearvoguewearing