 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sexy latina in a gold dress dancing in the studio

A

By Alexey87

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468640
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1795120 × 2700MOV833.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV10.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Blond girl dancing
hd00:29Blond girl dancing
girl dancing on the green screen
hd00:28girl dancing on the green screen
Happy plus size model woman dancing in studio
4k00:24Happy plus size model woman dancing in studio
8 people dancing different styles against green screen. Alpha.
hd00:108 people dancing different styles against green screen. Alpha.
beautiful traditional oriental belly dancer studio shoot
hd00:29beautiful traditional oriental belly dancer studio shoot
beautiful traditional oriental belly dancer studio shoot
hd00:28beautiful traditional oriental belly dancer studio shoot
Two beautiful young women in black formal dresses are walking at the camera. Camera is static. Lens 85 mm. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha
hd00:16Two beautiful young women in black formal dresses are walking at the camera. Camera is static. Lens 85 mm. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha
beautiful girl dancing against green screen
hd00:28beautiful girl dancing against green screen
Same model in other videos
Sexy brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings
4k00:13Sexy brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings
brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings is dancing
4k00:15brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings is dancing
Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
A girl is sitting on a table. An attractive model in a gold dress is dancing. Long sexy legs. pov. slow motion
4k00:09A girl is sitting on a table. An attractive model in a gold dress is dancing. Long sexy legs. pov. slow motion

Related video keywords