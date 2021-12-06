 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Latina in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video

A

By Alexey87

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468604
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1795120 × 2700MOV737.6 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV11.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Guy & girl in yellow dress walks holding on hands and examines something. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha. Shutter angle -180 (native motion blur)
hd00:16Guy & girl in yellow dress walks holding on hands and examines something. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha. Shutter angle -180 (native motion blur)
Couple silhouette professional dancing rumba on white background, alpha channel
4k00:28Couple silhouette professional dancing rumba on white background, alpha channel
Little girl sitting in a vintage chair in studio and play with funny sunglasses. Timelaps
hd00:11Little girl sitting in a vintage chair in studio and play with funny sunglasses. Timelaps
Guy & asian girl in yellow dress walks holding on hands. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha. Shutter angle -180 (native motion blur)
hd00:10Guy & asian girl in yellow dress walks holding on hands. Footage with alpha channel. File format - .mov, codec PNG+Alpha. Shutter angle -180 (native motion blur)
Adorable little girl diligently stretches before the training in a gym. Practicing sport, sport uniform, twisted hair. Hobby, healthy lifestyle. Active lifestyle, being happy.
hd00:15Adorable little girl diligently stretches before the training in a gym. Practicing sport, sport uniform, twisted hair. Hobby, healthy lifestyle. Active lifestyle, being happy.
Silhouette of dancers in a smoky ballroom. Passionate couple dancing tango in a dark room with spotlights in slow motion.
4k00:59Silhouette of dancers in a smoky ballroom. Passionate couple dancing tango in a dark room with spotlights in slow motion.
Smiling brunette woman portrait dancing against white background.
4k00:11Smiling brunette woman portrait dancing against white background.
Blond girl dancing
hd00:29Blond girl dancing
Same model in other videos
Sexy brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings
4k00:13Sexy brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings
brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings is dancing
4k00:15brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips in stockings is dancing
Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
A girl is sitting on a table. An attractive model in a gold dress is dancing. Long sexy legs. pov. slow motion
4k00:09A girl is sitting on a table. An attractive model in a gold dress is dancing. Long sexy legs. pov. slow motion

Related video keywords