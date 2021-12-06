 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Gold texture of sparkling sequins on light fabric, background colored blur bokeh, defocused abstract christmas, wedding wallpaper, basis for designer. Beautiful magic background for Christmas and new

Z

By ZOLGAP

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468577
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV129.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:29Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4K Flight of gold bokeh particles. Magical shimmering light. Merry Christmas golden intro template.
4k00:104K Flight of gold bokeh particles. Magical shimmering light. Merry Christmas golden intro template.
Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly.
4k00:29Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly.
Beautiful Gold Glitter Floating Dust Particles with Flare on Black Background in Slow Motion. Looped 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:20Beautiful Gold Glitter Floating Dust Particles with Flare on Black Background in Slow Motion. Looped 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4k00:28Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly. Dust Particles Background Bokeh Lights Background on Black Background 4k Footage Snow Particles Background.
4k00:20Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly. Dust Particles Background Bokeh Lights Background on Black Background 4k Footage Snow Particles Background.

Related video keywords