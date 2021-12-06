All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Happy asian couple looking into eyes while standing face to face on city street. Young man and woman embracing gently outdoors. Love and people concept.
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083468478
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|808.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:09Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.
4k00:22happy family children kid together standing next to car watching the sunset silhouette in park. family travel dream concept. happy family stand with sunlight their backs journey watching in the park
4k00:21happy family children kid together standing next to car watching the sunset silhouette in park. family travel dream concept. happy family stand with sunlight their backs watching journey in the park
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:31Joyful Japanese woman accepting a marriage proposal from her boyfriend and hugging him in a beautiful garden in the rain with soft natural lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:28Surprised Japanese woman sees her boyfriend proposing to her with a ring and accepts happily and hugs him in a beautiful garden in the rain with soft natural lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:27Happy Japanese couple walking together down stone steps through a beautiful garden with soft natural lighting. Wide to Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Passionate young asian couple standing close to each other on city street. Woman with red hair and handsome man embracing outdoors. Real feelings concept.
4k00:11Portrait of young businesswoman with red hair standing on city street and looking at camera. Female hipster in casual wear posing outdoors with calm face.
4k00:12Back view of young woman with red hair walking with her man on street and holding hands. Loving asian couple spending free time together outdoors.
4k00:11Stylish couple of asian man and woman standing in front of each other and holding hands outdoors. City river on background. Concept of human feelings and relations.
4k00:14Charming asian woman in casual outfit walking on city street and typing messages on smartphone. Female person having stylish red hair. Modern gadgets for lifestyles.
4k00:09Cheerful asian woman with red hair running to her loving man on street. Happy young couple embracing during meeting on street. Romantic relationship.
4k00:11Portrait of smiling asian man and woman holding paper bags with fresh food while posing on camera outdoors. Concept of family, purchase and daily routine.
Related video keywords
asianbondingcandidcasualcitycoupledatingembracingemotionsenjoyingenjoymentface to facefamilyfeelingsfemalefree timehairstylehandsomehappinesshappyhipsterhughugginghusbandleisurelifestylesloveloversmalemanmarriedoutdoorsoutsidepassionpositiverelationsrelationshipromanceromanticstandingstreettogethertrusttwounityurbanwifewomanyoung