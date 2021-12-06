All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Frying steak on a cast-iron grill pan, smoke, salt. Vertical Screen 4K
B
By Bystrov
- Stock footage ID: 1083468436
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|130.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:31Sirloin Aged Prime Rare Roast Isolated Grilling Pork Filet with Stripes Slow Motion Shot. Cooking Concept of Chief Cooked Oil Unhealthy, but Very Satisfying Protein Tasty Burger in Casual Bar. Slowmo
hd00:12Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
hd00:07Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
4k00:23Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
4k00:16Close-up of falling tasty beef steak, super slow motion, filmed on high speed cinematic camera at 1000 fps.
hd00:20Roasting juicy meat steak with spices and herbs in burning charcoals fire on bbq grid, flames and smoke in slow motion. Juicy steak with grilling stripes ready for picnic celebration. Barbecue grill
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Tasty whole fishes placed on barbecue grill. Trout with herbs on fire. Aromatic dish in summer outdoor party