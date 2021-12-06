 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Frying steak on a cast-iron grill pan, smoke, salt. Vertical Screen 4K

B

By Bystrov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083468436
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4130.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Sirloin Aged Prime Rare Roast Isolated Grilling Pork Filet with Stripes Slow Motion Shot. Cooking Concept of Chief Cooked Oil Unhealthy, but Very Satisfying Protein Tasty Burger in Casual Bar. Slowmo
hd00:31Sirloin Aged Prime Rare Roast Isolated Grilling Pork Filet with Stripes Slow Motion Shot. Cooking Concept of Chief Cooked Oil Unhealthy, but Very Satisfying Protein Tasty Burger in Casual Bar. Slowmo
Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
hd00:12Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
hd00:07Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
4k00:23Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
SLOW MOTION FOOD: large grains of pepper fall on juicy grilled filet mignon close up
hd00:28SLOW MOTION FOOD: large grains of pepper fall on juicy grilled filet mignon close up
Close-up of falling tasty beef steak, super slow motion, filmed on high speed cinematic camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:16Close-up of falling tasty beef steak, super slow motion, filmed on high speed cinematic camera at 1000 fps.
Roasting juicy meat steak with spices and herbs in burning charcoals fire on bbq grid, flames and smoke in slow motion. Juicy steak with grilling stripes ready for picnic celebration. Barbecue grill
hd00:20Roasting juicy meat steak with spices and herbs in burning charcoals fire on bbq grid, flames and smoke in slow motion. Juicy steak with grilling stripes ready for picnic celebration. Barbecue grill
Great Burger with beef cutlet, tomatoes, mushrooms and cucumbers with melted cheese rotates on a wooden Board on light background.
hd00:11Great Burger with beef cutlet, tomatoes, mushrooms and cucumbers with melted cheese rotates on a wooden Board on light background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Delicious chicken pieces frying on barbecue grill. Outdoor summer party ideas.
4k00:28Delicious chicken pieces frying on barbecue grill. Outdoor summer party ideas.
Grilling tasty sausages on barbecue grill. BBQ in the garden
4k00:30Grilling tasty sausages on barbecue grill. BBQ in the garden
Tasty whole fishes placed on barbecue grill. Trout with herbs on fire. Aromatic dish in summer outdoor party
4k00:30Tasty whole fishes placed on barbecue grill. Trout with herbs on fire. Aromatic dish in summer outdoor party
Beautiful juicy fresh meat steak on a table with salt, rosemary, garlic, and tomato on a black background, top view. Concept: fresh & natural products, bio products, meat products, organic, nutrition.
4k00:14Beautiful juicy fresh meat steak on a table with salt, rosemary, garlic, and tomato on a black background, top view. Concept: fresh & natural products, bio products, meat products, organic, nutrition.

Related video keywords