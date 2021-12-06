All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Female hand lighting a candles in decorated room, Christmas tree on background. Candles are burning in romantic Xmas evening, celebrating winter holiday in magic atmosphere. New Year concept. Set fire
I
- Stock footage ID: 1083468103
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Slow motion female hand lights a candles from candle flame and put it near other candles. Burning candle closeup on the background of other candles in the Christian Orthodox Church.
4k00:07Indian housewife or newly wed bride wearing traditional woman wear and gold jewelry, lighting a clay diya or oil lamp from a lit candle at a temple on Diwali night.
Related video keywords
adventbackgroundbeveragebrightburncandlecandlelightcandlescelebratecelebrationchristmasconceptcongratulationdecordecorationdecorativeeveningeventfemalefestivefirfireflameflickersgarlandgiftglasseshandholidayhomelightlucifer matchmagicmatchesmerrynewnew yearnightpartyredromanticsetsymboltraditiontraditionaltreewinterxmasyearyellow