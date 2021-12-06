All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Champagne glass close up on Christmas and New Year holiday bokeh background. Two glasses with bubbly tasty sparkling drink. Happy New Year! Celebrating winter holidays, Christmas tree
I
- Stock footage ID: 1083468100
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Champagne. One Flute with Sparkling Wine. Pouring Champagne over golden Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Celebrating. Glass of champagne close up. Slow motion 4K UHD video
hd00:13Group of people toasting at a celebration clinking their glasses together in congratulations , close up view of their hands
hd00:18Champagne. Two Glases with Sparkling Champagne Toasting over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Slow motion.
hd00:14Closeup of sexy woman wearing venetian masquerade mask at party drinking champagne over holiday glowing background. HD 1920x1080p, slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera shot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
alcoholanniversarybackgroundbarbeverageblackbokehbottlebubblecelebratecelebrationchampagnechristmascloseupcongratulationscrystaldecorationdrinkeveeventfestivefillingfizzflowflutegarlandglassglasseshappyholidaylightliquidluxurymotionnewnew yearnightpartypourrestaurantromanticsparklingtoasttreewhitewinewineglasswinterxmasyear