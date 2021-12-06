All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Tasting the flavor of a delicious peanut and caramel chocolate.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083467863
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|31.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:31Sirloin Aged Prime Rare Roast Isolated Grilling Pork Filet with Stripes Slow Motion Shot. Cooking Concept of Chief Cooked Oil Unhealthy, but Very Satisfying Protein Tasty Burger in Casual Bar. Slowmo
hd00:20Chef adds salt to the dish, cooking in slow motion, falling liquid in 240 frames per second, cooking food
hd00:12Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
hd00:07Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Tasty Mexican meat tacos served with various vegetables and salsa. With sides in ceramic bowls around. Top view composition.
4k00:30Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
4k00:11Waiter Serves Beautiful Organic Avocado Sandwiches/ Bruschetta on a Wooden Tray, Table Furnished in Mediterranean Food: Seasonal Vegetables, Olive Oil. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.