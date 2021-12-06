All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Willow tree in early Winter snowfall in England close up slow motion shot selective focus
A
By AngelaAllen
- Stock footage ID: 1083467800
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20The famous That Wanaka Tree (or The Lone Tree of Wanaka) in evening. This Willow tree with wet feet is perhaps the most photographed tree in New Zealand.
4k00:14The famous That Wanaka Tree (or The Lone Tree of Wanaka) in windy day. This Willow tree with wet feet is perhaps the most photographed tree in New Zealand.
4k00:18Evening at the famous That Wanaka Tree (or The Lone Tree of Wanaka). This Willow tree with wet feet is perhaps the most photographed tree in New Zealand.
4k00:16Twilight at the famous That Wanaka Tree (or The Lone Tree of Wanaka). That Wanaka Tree is Willow tree with wet feet is perhaps the most photographed tree in New Zealand.
4k00:14Twilight at the famous That Wanaka Tree (or The Lone Tree of Wanaka). That Wanaka Tree is Willow tree with wet feet is perhaps the most photographed tree in New Zealand.
hd00:13Yekateringof park in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia. The video was filmed on February 22, 2018. Winter landscape - a snow-covered park with beautiful trees, covered with hoarfrost. A Christmas pic
Related video keywords
branchbranchesbreezebritainbritishcalmchillchillychristmasclimatecoldcoolcopy spacedaydaytimeecologyenglandenglishenvironmentalfreezefreezingfrostfrostedfrostingfrozengreeniceicyleavesnatureno peoplenobodynoeloutdoorsoutsideoverhangingpeacefulseasonalsnowsnowfallsnowflakessnowyswayingtreetreesweatherwhitewillowwinter