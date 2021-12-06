 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Wonderful view of magnificent lake in rural countryside. One yacht boat sailing across flat water surface. Sunset over river. Summertime. Beautiful nature.

r

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467767
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV582.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Backside view of a man sailing on a canoe
4k00:16Backside view of a man sailing on a canoe
Aerial drone bird's eye view video of sport canoe operated by team of young women in emerald clear waters
4k00:12Aerial drone bird's eye view video of sport canoe operated by team of young women in emerald clear waters
Sport Canoe with a team of four people rowing on tranquil water, Aerial view.
4k00:12Sport Canoe with a team of four people rowing on tranquil water, Aerial view.
Aerial view snowmobiles ride on the frozen Lake Baikal in winter
hd00:24Aerial view snowmobiles ride on the frozen Lake Baikal in winter
POV of passenger or sports activity partner from kayak in the middle of blue choppy water, sitting in the middle of yellow adventure kayak boat and paddeling together with a man in blue active wear
4k00:22POV of passenger or sports activity partner from kayak in the middle of blue choppy water, sitting in the middle of yellow adventure kayak boat and paddeling together with a man in blue active wear
Aerial view of sailboat on the beautiful lake Kisajno on a sunny day. Mazury by drone, Poland
4k00:23Aerial view of sailboat on the beautiful lake Kisajno on a sunny day. Mazury by drone, Poland
4K Aerial drone shot of Lake Moraine in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada at sunrise
4k00:174K Aerial drone shot of Lake Moraine in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada at sunrise
4K Aerial drone shot of Lake Moraine in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada at sunrise
4k00:234K Aerial drone shot of Lake Moraine in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada at sunrise

Related video keywords