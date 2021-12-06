All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Wonderful view of magnificent lake in rural countryside. One yacht boat sailing across flat water surface. Sunset over river. Summertime. Beautiful nature.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083467767
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|582.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Aerial drone bird's eye view video of sport canoe operated by team of young women in emerald clear waters
4k00:22POV of passenger or sports activity partner from kayak in the middle of blue choppy water, sitting in the middle of yellow adventure kayak boat and paddeling together with a man in blue active wear
4k00:23Aerial view of sailboat on the beautiful lake Kisajno on a sunny day. Mazury by drone, Poland
Related video keywords
activityadventureblueboatcalmcinematiccloudycruiseeveninghobbyholidayinspirationjourneylakelandscapeleisurelifestylemarinemorningnatureoceanpeacefulrecreationreflectionriversailboatsailingsceneryscenicseascapeshipskysportsummersunsunlightsunsettourtranquiltransporttraveltripvacationviewwaterwaveweatherwindyachtingyachts