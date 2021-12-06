 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

European Marsh Frog Pelophylax ridibundus. A frog croaks on the lake during the breeding season.

W

By WildlifeWorld

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467599
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV93.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Green marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) mating call
4k00:34Green marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) mating call
European fire-bellied toad (Bombina bombina)
4k00:25European fire-bellied toad (Bombina bombina)
European common frog (Rana temporaria) eggs
4k00:16European common frog (Rana temporaria) eggs
Frog swimming in a pond
4k00:12Frog swimming in a pond
Green marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) mating call
4k00:24Green marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) mating call
Green marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) mating call
4k00:23Green marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) mating call
European green toad (Bufo viridis) mating call
4k00:36European green toad (Bufo viridis) mating call
European green toad (Bufo viridis) diving
4k00:19European green toad (Bufo viridis) diving

Related video keywords