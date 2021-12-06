 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sandwich tern Sterna sandvicensis, adults and juveniles birds. Sandpipers and terns bathing and rest on the shore of the lake. Sounds of nature.

W

By WildlifeWorld

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467563
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV154.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Sandwich tern Sterna sandvicensis, adults and juveniles birds flying and rest on the shore of the lake. Sounds of nature.
4k00:19Sandwich tern Sterna sandvicensis, adults and juveniles birds flying and rest on the shore of the lake. Sounds of nature.
Birds - Bar-tailed Godwits (Limosa lapponica) and black-headed gulls (Larus ridibundus), common terns (Sterna hirundo) rest on the sandy shore.
4k00:38Birds - Bar-tailed Godwits (Limosa lapponica) and black-headed gulls (Larus ridibundus), common terns (Sterna hirundo) rest on the sandy shore.
Birds - Bar-tailed Godwits (Limosa lapponica) and black-headed gulls (Larus ridibundus), common terns (Sterna hirundo) rest on the sandy shore.
hd00:31Birds - Bar-tailed Godwits (Limosa lapponica) and black-headed gulls (Larus ridibundus), common terns (Sterna hirundo) rest on the sandy shore.
Birds - Bar-tailed Godwits (Limosa lapponica) and black-headed gulls (Larus ridibundus), common terns (Sterna hirundo) rest on the sandy shore.
4k00:24Birds - Bar-tailed Godwits (Limosa lapponica) and black-headed gulls (Larus ridibundus), common terns (Sterna hirundo) rest on the sandy shore.
Morning in the swamp. The marsh sandpiper obtains food, the common tern sits resting, and the male sandpits Ruff chase each other. Bird life
hd00:11Morning in the swamp. The marsh sandpiper obtains food, the common tern sits resting, and the male sandpits Ruff chase each other. Bird life

Related video keywords