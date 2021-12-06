 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Common linnet Linaria cannabina in the wild. The bird sits against the background of a cloudy sky, moves on a stick, turns its head.

W

By WildlifeWorld

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467560
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4209.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Common linnet Linaria cannabina in the wild. The linnet bird sits on a branch of a bush, on a green background and sings.
4k00:19Common linnet Linaria cannabina in the wild. The linnet bird sits on a branch of a bush, on a green background and sings.
A Linnet, or common Linnet, (Linaria cannabina), male, perched on a branch.
4k00:08A Linnet, or common Linnet, (Linaria cannabina), male, perched on a branch.
Bird - Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
4k00:09Bird - Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
The common linnet (Linaria cannabina) in autumn.
4k00:20The common linnet (Linaria cannabina) in autumn.
Common linnet (Linaria cannabina) in autumn on a bush
4k00:30Common linnet (Linaria cannabina) in autumn on a bush
Bird - Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
4k00:37Bird - Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
Bird - young Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
4k00:32Bird - young Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
Bird - young Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.
4k00:24Bird - young Common Linnet ( Linaria cannabina ) sitting on a branch of a tree on a cold sunny autumn day. Close-up.

Related video keywords