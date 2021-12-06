 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Common chaffinch Fringilla coelebs. In the wild. A bird in the autumn forest.

W

By WildlifeWorld

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467551
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4210.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

common chaffinch of flowers sitting on a branch/common chaffinch of flowers sitting on a branch
hd00:08common chaffinch of flowers sitting on a branch/common chaffinch of flowers sitting on a branch
Female Common Chaffinch (Fringilla ceolebs) perched on the garden tree at hot spring day.
4k00:16Female Common Chaffinch (Fringilla ceolebs) perched on the garden tree at hot spring day.
Common Chaffinch singing in natural environment.
hd00:35Common Chaffinch singing in natural environment.
Bird Common Chaffinch or simply the Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs) male. Chaffinch is on a wooden log with rough bark and collects food. Bird feeders tree shaped
4k00:27Bird Common Chaffinch or simply the Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs) male. Chaffinch is on a wooden log with rough bark and collects food. Bird feeders tree shaped
Common European woodland bird Chaffinch, Fringilla coelebs perched on a branch and singing during a spring day in Estonian boreal forest.
hd00:16Common European woodland bird Chaffinch, Fringilla coelebs perched on a branch and singing during a spring day in Estonian boreal forest.
Bird - young Common Chaffinch ( Fringilla coelebs ) Male sitting on a tree branch. Sunny summer morning in the forest. Close-up.
4k00:41Bird - young Common Chaffinch ( Fringilla coelebs ) Male sitting on a tree branch. Sunny summer morning in the forest. Close-up.
Common Chaffinch singing and stretching in natural environment.
hd00:14Common Chaffinch singing and stretching in natural environment.
Chaffinch, Emek Zurim, Jerusalem, Israel
4k00:19Chaffinch, Emek Zurim, Jerusalem, Israel

Related video keywords