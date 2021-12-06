All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cinereous Eurasian Black Vulture, Aegypius monachus. Big birds of prey sitting on rocky mountain in grass, nature habitat. A wet bird dries its wings.
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083467542
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|72.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:32SUPER SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Amazing Chimango Caracara bird sitting on a rock and takes off. Big buzzard bird flies up into the sky in sunny Easter Island, Chile. Bird of prey flying over meadow