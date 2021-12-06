 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Feet boots walking on fall leaves. Walk in a beautiful natural autumn park. Female traveler legs in light leather boots goes off-road through the forest with yellow and orange leaves

I

By Irina Shatilova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467263
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4137.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

Related stock videos

Man walking on wood log by waterfall, super slow motion, 240fps
hd00:23Man walking on wood log by waterfall, super slow motion, 240fps
Boy jumping in muddy puddle, slow motion 250 fps
hd00:19Boy jumping in muddy puddle, slow motion 250 fps
Female feet in sneakers gumshoes moving and posing on a sunlit green grass, close up. Woman's feet in blue jeans color sports shoes. Slow motion, 120fps. 4K, DCi.
4k00:15Female feet in sneakers gumshoes moving and posing on a sunlit green grass, close up. Woman's feet in blue jeans color sports shoes. Slow motion, 120fps. 4K, DCi.
Top View Male Feet in Shoes Moving Forward on the Ground Covered with Fallen Yellow Leaves. Walking in the Autumn Park, Forest. Man's Legs Stepping on Fallen Orange Maple Leafs. Slow Motion. Foliage
hd00:26Top View Male Feet in Shoes Moving Forward on the Ground Covered with Fallen Yellow Leaves. Walking in the Autumn Park, Forest. Man's Legs Stepping on Fallen Orange Maple Leafs. Slow Motion. Foliage
Close-up man legs/feet steep terrain on field in evening rays of sun, steadicam shot. Male hiker traveler in jeans and boots making steps, hiking, autumn season trekking, stepping on fallen leaves
4k00:22Close-up man legs/feet steep terrain on field in evening rays of sun, steadicam shot. Male hiker traveler in jeans and boots making steps, hiking, autumn season trekking, stepping on fallen leaves
Top pov view on man walk through park or city sidewalk full of fall leaves and autumn puddles. he wears water resistant and repellent boots, steps into water with no fear of getting wet
4k00:27Top pov view on man walk through park or city sidewalk full of fall leaves and autumn puddles. he wears water resistant and repellent boots, steps into water with no fear of getting wet
SLOW MOTION, HALF-HALF: Woman crossing pristine river in brown leather hiking boots. Hiker finds reliable footing in cold rushing stream by stepping on large rock. People trekking over rocky river.
hd00:24SLOW MOTION, HALF-HALF: Woman crossing pristine river in brown leather hiking boots. Hiker finds reliable footing in cold rushing stream by stepping on large rock. People trekking over rocky river.
hiker group. team of hikers with backpacks silhouette walk through the forest. nature travel a adventure concept. hiker lifestyle group with backpacks walk on the sunset. mountain outdoor view
4k00:22hiker group. team of hikers with backpacks silhouette walk through the forest. nature travel a adventure concept. hiker lifestyle group with backpacks walk on the sunset. mountain outdoor view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Wide slow motion shot of man walking in rocky waterfall / Havasupai, Arizona, United States
4k00:13Wide slow motion shot of man walking in rocky waterfall / Havasupai, Arizona, United States

Related video keywords