 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Nature in autumn. Abstract dry delicate plants, grass flowers, herbs outdoor moving in the wind

I

By Irina Shatilova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467239
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP481.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Great spotted woodpecker (Dendrocopos major) knocking on wood
hd00:15Great spotted woodpecker (Dendrocopos major) knocking on wood
Succulents growing in the dry grass
4k00:10Succulents growing in the dry grass
lizard buries itself in the sand
hd00:06lizard buries itself in the sand
Pine tree with bough close up in forest
4k00:19Pine tree with bough close up in forest
Pine tree with bough close up in forest
4k00:09Pine tree with bough close up in forest
Great spotted woodpecker (Dendrocopos major) knocking on wood
hd00:48Great spotted woodpecker (Dendrocopos major) knocking on wood
Shooting from a height of drone flying over fiery agricultural field, scorched land and forest belt. Burning of dry grass and tops from the crop after seasonal harvesting
4k00:37Shooting from a height of drone flying over fiery agricultural field, scorched land and forest belt. Burning of dry grass and tops from the crop after seasonal harvesting
After a forest fire, scorched earth. The path between the trees. Aerial view. Ecological catastrophy.
4k00:23After a forest fire, scorched earth. The path between the trees. Aerial view. Ecological catastrophy.

Related video keywords