 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Pampas grass in the sky. Abstract natural background of soft green plants Cortaderia selloana moving in the wind

I

By Irina Shatilova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467200
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV52.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.4 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful spring tall grass flower swaying by blowing wind outdoors. Silver or gold reed grass growing on shores of river, pond or lake. Abstract natural 4k video background
4k00:14Beautiful spring tall grass flower swaying by blowing wind outdoors. Silver or gold reed grass growing on shores of river, pond or lake. Abstract natural 4k video background
Pampas grass on wind. Dry beige reed. Soft focus. Beautiful autumn Pampas grass flower swaying. Abstract natural video. Pampas grass on wind. Dry beige reed. Pastel neutral colors. Earth tones.
hd00:35Pampas grass on wind. Dry beige reed. Soft focus. Beautiful autumn Pampas grass flower swaying. Abstract natural video. Pampas grass on wind. Dry beige reed. Pastel neutral colors. Earth tones.
Pampas grass on wind. Dry beige reed. Abstract natural background. Pastel neutral colors. Earth tones. Beautiful nature trend decor. Minimalistic neutral concept.
4k00:12Pampas grass on wind. Dry beige reed. Abstract natural background. Pastel neutral colors. Earth tones. Beautiful nature trend decor. Minimalistic neutral concept.
Blurred shadow of silhouette of pampas and other dry grass moving on white background.
4k00:15Blurred shadow of silhouette of pampas and other dry grass moving on white background.
Miscanthus Sinensis or Pampas Grass Blowing by The Wind in The Black Background, Autumn or Fall Image, Nobody
4k00:15Miscanthus Sinensis or Pampas Grass Blowing by The Wind in The Black Background, Autumn or Fall Image, Nobody
Blowing Miscanthus Sinensis or Pampas Grass in The Black, Autumn or Fall Image, Nobody
4k00:15Blowing Miscanthus Sinensis or Pampas Grass in The Black, Autumn or Fall Image, Nobody
Woman Hands with Pampas grass blowing in the breeze. Slow motion
hd00:17Woman Hands with Pampas grass blowing in the breeze. Slow motion
Field of long grass sway in the breeze with cloudy in evening
hd00:15Field of long grass sway in the breeze with cloudy in evening

Related video keywords