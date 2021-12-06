All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Red Carpet with Golden Barrier with flash lights background
a
By axeeali47
- Stock footage ID: 1083467158
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|149.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|66.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10A Full HD, 1920x1080, 29.97 fps, seamlessly looped animation for Motion Graphics, Video Productions needs, Seamless loop allows you to extend the length as much as required.
4k00:10This is an elegant looping background suitable for Awards Shows or any other use that requires a very high-end look. Titles can be supered over it or video can appear in the center area.
4k00:10This is an elegant looping background featuring a classic red carpet with velvet ropes. It is suitable for Awards Shows or any other use that requires a very high-end look.
hd00:10A Full HD, 1920x1080, 29.97 fps, seamlessly looped animation for Motion Graphics, Video Productions needs, Seamless loop allows you to extend the length as much as required.
Related video keywords
animationawardbackgroundcarpetcelebrationcelebrityceremonycinemadecorationentertainmententranceeventexclusivefloodlightfloorfuturisticglowglowinggoldgoldenhollywoodlightloopingluxurymontagemovienightpaparazzipartypremiereredred carpetroadropeshimmershimmeringshowsparkstanchionstarsuccesstheatervelvetvipwinner