 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

aerial view of golden wheat field with red poppies, agricultural land in Dobrogea, Romania

a

By aaltair

  • Stock footage ID: 1083467152
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4443.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.3 MB

Related stock videos

Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley. 4к
4k00:14Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley. 4к
Aerial: Stock footage Flying over a golden corn field in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
hd00:21Aerial: Stock footage Flying over a golden corn field in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:18Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
4k00:21Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
Harvesting on the wheat field Combine and Tractor Agriculture Machinery Technology Food Modification Crop Farming Concept
4k00:20Harvesting on the wheat field Combine and Tractor Agriculture Machinery Technology Food Modification Crop Farming Concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).

Related video keywords