All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Autumn aerial footage over the river Siberia
R
By Romalishin
- Stock footage ID: 1083466993
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|28.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14 A large toad in the wild forest of Siberia. Vasyugan marshes, the largest swamps in the world. Toad blinks interestingly, closes his eyes
4k00:23Mount Karatash and Yellow Larches in Aktru Valley in Autumn. The Altai Mountains. Russia. Aerial View. Drone Flies Forward and Upwards
4k00:364K aerial point of view. Low altitude flight over fresh fast mountain river with rocks at sunny summer morning. Green pine trees and sun rays. Pure cold water stream.
4k00:254K aerial point of view. Low altitude flight over fresh fast mountain river with rocks at sunny summer morning. Green pine trees and sun rays. Pure cold water stream.
4k00:304K aerial point of view. Low altitude flight over fresh fast mountain river with rocks at sunny summer morning. Green pine trees and sun rays. Pure cold water stream.
4k00:504K aerial point of view. Low altitude flight over fresh fast mountain river with rocks at sunny summer morning. Green pine trees and sun rays. Pure cold water stream.
Related video keywords
4k resolutionaerial footageaerial viewautumnautumn colorsbackgroundsbaikalbeautifulcopterdaydronedrone viewearthenvironmentflightflyingforestgreenheighthillislandlandscapemountainmountain forestmountainsnaturalnatureoutdoorsquadcopterriversceneryscenicseasonsiberiaskyskylinespruce treetoptop shottourismtraveltreetreesviewwaterwildwoods